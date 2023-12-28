TTD issues house site pattas to 3,500 employees

December 28, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday distributed house site pattas to more than 3,500 employees in tune with the decision taken by its trust board.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy distributed the pattas to the employees pertaining to the sites developed in a whopping 400 acres near Padiredu Aranyam village in Vadamalapet mandal and around 350 acres near Pagali in Yerpedu mandal.

As the land estimated to be worth anywhere between ₹3 – ₹4 crore per acre was procured from the state Government at a subsidised price of ₹25 lakh for allotment to the employees, Mr. Karunakar Reddy and Mr. Dharma Reddy thanked the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the noble gesture. The TTD had spent ₹250 crore for the purpose as a welfare measure to its employees.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy recalled his association with the employees during his two stints as the TTD Chairman and said he would go the extra mile to reach out all benefits to them.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said the employees would be paying ₹3 lakh for each site measuring 50 Ankanams (400 square yards), much against the actual market price of about ₹40 lakh. While 3,518 employees were allotted house sites in the first phase, the second phase would cover 1,500 more employees, for which the pattas would be distributed in January.

Employees thanked the management for helping them realise their two-decades-old dream of an own house. Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi, V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, Public Relations Officer T. Ravi took part.