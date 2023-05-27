TTD is harassing its low-cadre workers, alleges Chinta Mohan

May 27, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was harassing its low-cadre workers and contract and outsourcing workers by forcing them to work overtime under strenuous conditions.

Congress party workers led by him had staged a protest in front of the TTD administration building here demanding a wage hike and provision of house sites to the TTD’s low-cadre staff, and implementation of reservations and promotions to the staff belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.

‘Pregnant staff made to work overtime’

Mr. Chinta Mohan told the media that it was inhuman on the part of the TTD authorities to force pregnant sanitation and health workers to do additional work during odd hours. He alleged that a senior TTD woman officer was treating the staff harshly.

“The sanitation workers are silently suffering the harassment and exploitation in the TTD. I urge the officials to end to these human rights violations,” he said.

Hundreds of workers were languishing in poverty with paltry wages in the TTD, and they should be given a minimum monthly wage of ₹20,000. “If the TTD fails to respond to the genuine demands, the Congress Party will chalk out an action plan to intensify the agitation from August 15,” he said.

Chinta Mohan said that the TTD should consider providing house sites to all the employees and workers of the TTD instead of allocating acres of land to the corporate companies.