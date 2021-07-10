TTD invites EoI letters from Orthopedic surgeons

Tirumala:

The TTD has invited letters of Expression of Interest (EoI) from renowned Orthopedic surgeons across the country for their emplacement as visiting consultants at its Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD) hospital at Tirupati.

Experts who have an inclination in rendering voluntary service at the hospital can alone apply for empanelment and render services in the areas of surgeries and rehabilitation once in a month.

The impaneled surgeons will be provided with certain privileges such as free accommodation, VIP break darshan facility (with wife and children) besides to and fro transportation facility between Tirumala and Tirupati during their days of surgeries.

The TTD which categorically made it clear that it deserves all the rights with regard to the empanelment or disempanelment of a doctor said those interested can mail their credentials/testimonials to eottdtpt@gmail.com, addleottd@tirumala.org or officebirrd@gmail.com to the Director, BIRRD Trust Hospital, SVIMS compound, Tirupati-517501.