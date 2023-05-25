ADVERTISEMENT

TTD invites CM for ritual at Venkateswara temple in Jammu

May 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to participate in the Maha Samprokshana ritual of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built in Jammu by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). 

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and the New Delhi-based SV Group of Temples Chairman Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday and extended the invitation for the ritual to be held from June 3 to 8. The event will consist of dwajarohana, kalavahana and aradhana. The main programme will be held on June 8 in the most auspicious time of Mithuna Lagnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US