TTD invites CM for ritual at Venkateswara temple in Jammu

May 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to participate in the Maha Samprokshana ritual of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built in Jammu by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and the New Delhi-based SV Group of Temples Chairman Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday and extended the invitation for the ritual to be held from June 3 to 8. The event will consist of dwajarohana, kalavahana and aradhana. The main programme will be held on June 8 in the most auspicious time of Mithuna Lagnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.