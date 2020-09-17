Andhra Pradesh

TTD invites CM for Brahmotsavams

The TTD Chairman, Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday formally invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to commence here on Saturday.

The customary invitation was extended to the Chief Minister at his camp office at Tadepalli in Vijayawada where the officials also presented him with a laddu and ‘theertham’ (sacred water) of the deity.

