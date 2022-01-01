TTD invites applications for Prabandha Parayanam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has invited applications from qualified Sri Vaishnava Brahmins from all over the country to discharge duty as examiners in the TTD Nalayira Divya Prabandha Parayanam Scheme for the year 2021-22.

The candidates will be recruited on monthly salary basis and they will have to perform Parayanam at Srivari temple, Tirumala. Interested candidates can access details on TTD website www.tirumala.org and submit the filled-in applications to ‘The Special Oofficer, Nalayira Divya Prabandham Parayanam Scheme’, TTD, SVETA Bhavan, Tirupati – 517 502’ by January 25. For details, call 0877 – 226 4519.