TTD introduces SMS payment system to book VIP darshan tickets

February 06, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced an SMS pay system for the purchase of VIP break darshan tickets of the Lord Venkateswara temple.

The system will be of much use to the devotees securing VIP break darshan tickets under the offline discretionary quota in which a pay link will be sent to their mobile phones through an SMS. 

Devotees can make the payment online through UPI, credit or debit cards and take a print out of the darshan ticket on their own without going all the way to the counter in the MBC and spending long hours at the counter.  

The system is already in vogue in the offline allotment of Arjitha Seva tickets under the lucky dip system in Tirumala.

