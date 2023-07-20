TTD introduces ‘pay link’ SMS system for issuance of Arjitha Seva tickets under lucky dip

July 20, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced a ‘pay link’ SMS system in the issuance of offline Arjitha Seva tickets.

Under the system, the devotees can obtain the darshan tickets online and avoid flocking to the counters for their purchase.

The system has been initiated on an experimental basis at the Central Reception Office (CRO) counter, where the tickets are made available to the devotees under the lucky dip system daily.

A ‘pay link’ SMS is sent to the devotees who secure the tickets in the lucky dip. The devotees can click the link and pay the required amount using UPI, debit or credit cards, and instantly obtain a hard copy of the tickets instead of spending long hours at the counters.

The TTD also proposes to extend the system for the issuance of break darshan tickets and those issued under the discretionary quota soon.