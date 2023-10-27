ADVERTISEMENT

TTD introduces facial recognition for employees

October 27, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A TTD security official during a check at Tirumalai. File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management formally introduced Facial Recognition System (FRS) for its employees at its administrative building on Thursday.

Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who formally launched the system, announced that the facility would benefit more than 8,000 regular employees and another 10,000 employed on contract or outsourcing basis. The system has also been extended to the TTD-run educational institutions, hospitals and allied organisations to ensure discipline and professionalism at work.

Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan and General Manager (IT) L.M. Sandeep Reddy were present.

