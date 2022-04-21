TTD ‘indifferent’ towards common pilgrims, alleges BJP

Minimum summer amenities not being provided for common devotees, says Bhanuprakash Reddy

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy lambasted the TTD for its “indifferent attitude towards the difficulties faced by common devotees” and demanded an immediate redressal of their genuine complaints.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said despite the onset of summer and devotees arriving in large numbers for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the TTD is yet to take care of their minimum needs like setting up of summer pandals and painting the surface of the roads white. While the pandals provide shade to devotees from the scorching sun the white paint acts as a coolant and makes it comfortable for them to walk after coming out of the main temple.

The same is the case with the pilgrims trekking to the sacred town and those visiting the other TTD-run temples in and around Tirupati. The lack of minimum summer amenities are a matter of serious concern and reflects the apathy of the administration, he said.

Attaching importance to VIPs alone was not adequate, the problems faced by common pilgrims also should be taken care of, he demanded.

“The words and deeds of TTD do not match. The TTD which till recently talked tough that only those with darshan tickets will be allowed to travel up to the shrine abruptly reversed its stance when it found itself at the receiving end following a sudden surge in the crowds last week that threatened to blow up into a major controversy and towed the same line when Tamil Nadu pilgrims were stopped from carrying their bhajan instruments to the town,” the BJP leader alleged.