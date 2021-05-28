TTD increases licence fees for leased-out buildings

Tirumala

28 May 2021 22:49 IST

Decision taken based on the recommendations of a three-member panel

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has increased the licence fees (rental amount) for its buildings which it has leased out to various governmental institutions and organisations at Tirumala.

The TTD has allotted spacious premises to various Central and State governments, co-operatives, corporations and departments in different locations in the hill town. However, it had not renew or enhance the lease amounts periodically during the past few years.

A three-member committee comprising Additional Finance and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO) Superintendent (II) and Deputy EO (Panchayat & Revenue) was formed to study the matter and submit a comprehensive report to the TTD, after holding dialogues with all the stakeholders.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, the licence fees for the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) telephone exchange office has been increased to ₹20,000 a month from ₹8,854 .

The licence fees for the Post Office which has seven restrooms in the building to accommodate the departmental personnel has been enhanced from ₹4,400 to ₹10,000 per month while the State Information Centre has been told to pay ₹2,000 per month for its premises as no commercial motto is involved in its functioning. The TTD, which did not levy any fees for the railway ticket reservation counter till date, resolved to collect ₹10,000 per month from this financial year.

However, Lepakshi Emporium, an undertaking of the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation, could escape the rental burden .

Concession toLepakshi Emporium

A letter addressed by the MD of the corporation detailing the facts that over 2 lakh artisans were dependent on it and this is believed to have prompted the TTD in fixing the fee of ₹50,000 for the showroom and ₹30,000 for its godown, despite the recommendations of the committee which otherwise had pegged the fees at ₹2,76,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

The TTD said the licence fee would be exclusive of GST, power and water bills and it will be revised after three years as per norms.