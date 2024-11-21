ADVERTISEMENT

TTD increases daily quota of Srivani darshan tickets at Tirupati airport

Published - November 21, 2024 04:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The tickets are issued exclusively upon presentation of a valid boarding pass by the air travelers at the counter on the airport premises

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced an increase in the daily quota of Srivani darshan tickets issued at Tirupati Airport. The ticket allotment has been raised from 100 to 200.

Devotees can book these tickets at the current booking counter situated on the airport premises. The tickets are issued exclusively upon presentation of a valid boarding pass by the air travelers.

In a related development, the TTD also reduced the number of Srivani tickets issued offline at the counter behind Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala from 900 to 800 a day which are normally made available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The changes will come into effect from Friday. TTD appealed to the devotees to take note of the updates and cooperate with the management.

The Srivani Trust tickets offer special darshan privileges for devotees contributing to the trust, which supports the preservation of temples and promotion of religious activities.

