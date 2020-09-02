Andhra Pradesh

TTD increases daily online ticket quota by 1,000

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday took a decision to increase the online quota for ₹300 special entry darshan tickets issued daily by 1,000.

With this, the total number of online darshan tickets issued on a daily basis day has gone up to 10,000.

Free tickets unchanged

However, the TTD trust board has made no change in the number of dharma (free) darshan tickets being issued under the current booking system across the TTD counters in Tirupati.

At present, as many as 3,000 dharma (free) darshan tickets are being issued everyday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 11:06:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-increases-daily-online-ticket-quota-by-1000/article32508287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story