TTD increases daily online ticket quota by 1,000

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday took a decision to increase the online quota for ₹300 special entry darshan tickets issued daily by 1,000.

With this, the total number of online darshan tickets issued on a daily basis day has gone up to 10,000.

Free tickets unchanged

However, the TTD trust board has made no change in the number of dharma (free) darshan tickets being issued under the current booking system across the TTD counters in Tirupati.

At present, as many as 3,000 dharma (free) darshan tickets are being issued everyday.