ADVERTISEMENT

TTD inaugurates digital kiosk for accepting annadanam donations in Tirumala

Published - November 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Devotees can make donations ranging from ₹1 to ₹99,999 through UPI

The Hindu Bureau

In a move toward digital transformation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) inaugurated a donation kiosk at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) on Wednesday.

The kiosk, donated by Canara Bank, enables devotees to contribute with ease to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust through digital payment mode. TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated the kiosk, which allows donations ranging from ₹1 to ₹99,999 through UPI by scanning a QR code.

Mr. Chowdary said that the initiative simplifies the donation process, making it more convenient for devotees to support the noble cause of Anna Prasadam and added that additional kiosks will be introduced soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US