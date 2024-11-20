 />
TTD inaugurates digital kiosk for accepting annadanam donations in Tirumala

Devotees can make donations ranging from ₹1 to ₹99,999 through UPI

Published - November 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

In a move toward digital transformation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) inaugurated a donation kiosk at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) on Wednesday.

The kiosk, donated by Canara Bank, enables devotees to contribute with ease to the SV Anna Prasadam Trust through digital payment mode. TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated the kiosk, which allows donations ranging from ₹1 to ₹99,999 through UPI by scanning a QR code.

Mr. Chowdary said that the initiative simplifies the donation process, making it more convenient for devotees to support the noble cause of Anna Prasadam and added that additional kiosks will be introduced soon.

