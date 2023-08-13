HamberMenu
TTD imposes restrictions on pilgrims taking footpath routes to Tirumala temple

Pilgrims with children aged below 15 years will be permitted to trek Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m, two-wheelers will not be allowed to ply on the ghat roads between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

August 13, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has imposed restrictions on the pilgrims taking the footpath routes to Lord Venkateswara temple after increase in the movement of leopards were recorded in the area. A six-year-old girl died in leopard attack on August 11 night.

Pilgrims with children aged below 15 years will be permitted to trek the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Two-wheelers will not be allowed to ply on the ghat roads between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The TTD said the restrictions were being imposed for the safety of devotees.

The decision to impose restrictions comes in the wake of sighting of leopards at five places the previous night that include three points on the stretch between Alipiri to Galigopuram, one at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and the 38th bend on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati.

The TTD said that the restrictions would be in force till the issues pertaining to wild animals were resolved and appealed to the devotees to extend their cooperation.

