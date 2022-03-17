TTD imposes curbs for Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti today

Security personnel, medical teams deployed

Security personnel, medical teams deployed

The TTD has imposed restrictions on devotees taking part in the Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti.

On the festival, which coincides with the full moon day, thousands of devotees from different parts of the State and Tamil Nadu arrive to take a holy bath at the Theertham situated in the forest about 10 km away from here.

Devotees were asked to travel in RTC buses to reach Papavinasanam situated half way to the Theertham, and restrictions imposed on private taxis. The aged and those with children will not be allowed to trek and the shopkeepers (at Papavinasanam) were asked to down their shutters till Friday evening.

Even though it is an age-old practice for devotees to spend the night at the Theertham, they are not allowed to do so or trek after 4 pm.

Meanwhile, TTD VGO Balireddy said that the restrictions were imposed in the larger interest of the devout and shops closed to avoid traffic congestion at Papavinasanam.

An appeal has been made to devotees not to carry cooking utensils, camphor and match boxes to prevent any chances of forest fires.

On the other hand, the TTD took up barricading and iron fencing works at critical points, set up wooden ladders at some places and deployed security and health personnel en route. First-aid clinics and a medical team were deployed at the Theertham.

The Annadanam wing has made elaborate arrangements for supply of free food and drinking water.