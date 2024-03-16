ADVERTISEMENT

TTD implements changes in VIP darshan as per model code of conduct

March 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

With the Central Election Commission (CEC) announcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Saturday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has also implemented certain changes in the VIP darshan of the Tirumala temple. No recommendation letters will be accepted henceforth either in the darshan or in the accommodation at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, as per officials.

Accordingly, the dignitaries falling under the protocol category alone will be granted the privileges they are entitled to, as per their positions, and no referral letters will be accepted. TTD officials informed that the restrictions have been implemented immediately and will be in place till the termination of the election code in June.

