TTD identifies vendor ‘selling’ products online at higher price

It appeals to Amazon to take action against such persons

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has identified an individual vendor, who has reportedly misused the Amazon platform by selling its products at prices higher than the fixed tariff, and has taken up the issue with the company.

The TTD had tied up with the online portal, Amazon India, as well as India Post for getting better reach for its New Year products such as 2022 calendars and diaries, besides ensuring physical distancing during the COVID-19 times through door delivery.

This was apart from the TTD’s own sale counters at its Kalyana Mandapams and information centres spread across the country.

Upon observing that an individual had misused the Amazon platform by selling the TTD products at a premium price, the TTD appealed to the company to initiate stringent action against such vendors exploiting the devotees.

Similarly, the temple management also cautioned the devotees to deal directly with the portal and not through other vendors.

3D calendar

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Friday unveiled a special six-page calendar, comprising 3D and silver coated portraits of Sri Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi. Only 25,000 copies of this ‘limited edition’ series are available for sale at Tirupati, Tirumala, Chennai, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.