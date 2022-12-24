ADVERTISEMENT

TTD identifies 10 locations for the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens

December 24, 2022 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD has identified nine locations at Tirupati and a counter at Tirumala exclusively for locals

G.P. SHUKLA

The temple of Lord Venkateswara. File photo: Special Arrangement

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has finalized ten locations for the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara darshan tokens.

With an intention to reduce congestion atop the hill temple and simultaneously enable devotees to have easy access to counters, TTD has identified nine locations at Tirupati and a counter at Tirumala exclusively for locals.

The locations include—TTDs Bhudevi complex, Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Jeevakona ZP high school, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda Municipal high school, Seshadri Nagar ZP high school, Govindaraja Choultries at Tirupati and Kowsthubham rest house at Tirumala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vaikunta Dwara darshan will be organized for ten days from January 2 nd - January 11 th .

TTD has already made it clear that only those with valid tickets will be allowed for the darshan of the deity. However those without tokens also can visit the town but will not be allowed for darshan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US