TTD identifies 10 locations for the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens

TTD has identified nine locations at Tirupati and a counter at Tirumala exclusively for locals

December 24, 2022 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
The temple of Lord Venkateswara. File photo: Special Arrangement

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has finalized ten locations for the issuance of Vaikunta Dwara darshan tokens.

With an intention to reduce congestion atop the hill temple and simultaneously enable devotees to have easy access to counters, TTD has identified nine locations at Tirupati and a counter at Tirumala exclusively for locals.

The locations include—TTDs Bhudevi complex, Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Jeevakona ZP high school, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda Municipal high school, Seshadri Nagar ZP high school, Govindaraja Choultries at Tirupati and Kowsthubham rest house at Tirumala.

The Vaikunta Dwara darshan will be organized for ten days from January 2 nd - January 11 th .

TTD has already made it clear that only those with valid tickets will be allowed for the darshan of the deity. However those without tokens also can visit the town but will not be allowed for darshan.

