TTD honours meritorious students with 10gm silver dollars

March 14, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

A visually challenged student being presented merit certificate and silver dollar at a function organised to honour achievers among the TTD students. | Photo Credit:

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to honour students of its educational institutions, who have excelled in curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at various levels across the country.

Joint Executive Officer (Education & Health) Sada Bhargavi, Devasthanams Educational Officer Bhaskar Reddy and Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan participated in the first-ever programme to handpick achievers and present them awards. Ms. Bhargavi said the motto of the event was to encourage students to strive hard and achieve higher milestones in their future endeavours. She gave away a 10 gram silver dollar and a certificate of appreciation to each of the 230 students who got the ‘achievers’ tag.

In his address, Kuppa Viswanatha Sharma, noted scholar and a professor at National Sanskrit University (NSU), described the teacher-student relationship as ethereal, while TTD’s Chief Audit Officer Sesha Sailendra and SVETA Director K. Prasanthi wished the students all the best in life.

