TTD holds ‘Maha Shanti homam’ to curb road accidents

It also takes road safety measures like imposition of time limit on the vehicles plying on the ghat roads, and erection of road barriers at the blind and deep curves

June 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

‘Maha Shanti homam’ was performed at Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy temple located on the seventh mile on the ghat road leading to Tirupati on Wednesday as a remedial measure to prevent road accidents which lately are on the rise on both the Tirumala ghat roads.

Speaking to the media, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the suggestion to perform the homam came from Agama advisors.

In addition, a time limit has been imposed on the vehicles plying on the ghat roads, and road barriers have been erected at the blind and deep curves.

Chief priests Venugopala Deekshitulu and Mohan Rangacharyulu said that homam is mentioned as a ‘ritual of remedy’ in the ‘Vaikhanasa Bhagavat Shastra’ and is said to be performed whenever the society is plagued with pandemics, panic situations and loss of lives due to accidents.

