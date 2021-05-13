TTD hikes service charges of kalyana mandapam in Vizag

Decision taken after the building was refurbished at a cost of ₹2 crore

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to increase the service charges of its kalyana mandapam in Visakhapatnam to ₹50,000 from the existing ₹9,440 a day. The decision was taken after the TTD took up improvement works to the building at a cost of ₹2 crore.

About 180 to 200 marriages are performed annually in the building located in a prime locality in the city. The building was constructed in 1991 and houses a marriage hall to accommodate 800 persons with dining hall, kitchen, party rooms, dormitories with separate rooms for the bride and the groom.

The mushrooming of kalyana mandapams and community halls in the locality has prompted the management to take up refurbishments works to the building so as to suit to the requirements of the modern day public.

The TTD decided to equip its building with centralised air-conditioning facility besides taking up improvement works to kitchen, dining hall and replacing the furniture among other things. It also transferred the funds to the GVMC for the execution of works.

Though the TTD enhanced the service charges of the kalyana mandapam, the water charges remain untouched at ₹100 a day. It has also decided to collect the electrical charges and GST as per the applicable rates.