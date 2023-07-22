TTD has emerged as a role model in the administration of temples, says Executive Officer Dharma Reddy

July 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has emerged as a role model in the administration of temples across the world, according to its Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the temple administrators from over 30 countries during the three-day International Temples Convention and Expo, which is also called ‘Maha Kumbh of Temples’, on July 22 (Saturday), Mr. Dharma Reddy opined that strong conviction, coupled with zeal and devotion, was a must in the able administration of the temples, which, of late, had also emerged as a centre for education, health, Vedic learning and other spiritual activities.

During his hour-long audio video presentation, Mr. Dharma Reddy spoke about a wide range of socio-religious activities taken up by the TTD such as administration of schools, colleges, super specialty hospitals, Vedic university, orphanage, sculpture and fine arts colleges, construction of kalyana mandapams, free feeding, promotion of greenery, and organising of dharmic and spiritual activities.

Detailing the assets owned by the Tirumala temple, he said the properties and investments were to the tune of ₹17,000 crore, in addition to over 11,000 kg of gold. “The annual budget is over ₹4,500 crore, and the institution provides job to over 24,500 employees,” he added.

Meanwhile, TTD received a shot in the arm when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagawat showered praise on it for its efforts in the promotion of Sanatana Hindu dharma and construction of temples in the SC, ST, BC, and fishermen colonies with the SRIVANI Trust funds.

Over 1,600 delegates took part in the convention, which was also attended by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.