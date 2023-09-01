ADVERTISEMENT

TTD grants ₹25 lakh to 501 temples for the month of August

September 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has provided a financial grant of ₹25 lakh to 501 temples constructed in backward areas for carrying out dhoopa, deepa and naivedyham rituals.

Briefing the media on Friday, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the grant was released from the Srivani trust funds for August, and each temple was provided with an aid of ₹5,000.

During the monthly pilgrim interactive session held at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday, he said the Board has already resolved to procure fine-quality rice from the State Rice Millers Association to improve the taste of the food supplied under the Nitya Annadanam scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan tickets

Tickets for the 10-day Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan will be released along with the quota of December month online quota. He did not respond positively to a suggestion for the resumption of offline darshan tickets for senior citizens as they were being issued in a limited number and that the same applied to the Anga Pradakshina tokens.

The laddus are prepared as per the ‘dittam’ (manual enlisting of the ingredients and the quantity in which they should be used), which has been followed for centuries, and it is not possible to reduce the quantity of sugarcandy on the pretext that the pilgrims with diabetics are on an increase, he said.

TTD is already using desi cow products in the making of prasadams and in the performance of daily kainkaryams and in fact, is now equipped with more than 200 desi cows at its diary farm and efforts are on to increase their number sunstantially.

Organ donation

Mr. Reddy also said that the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati has state-of-art infra-structure facilities and underlined the need for encouraging organ donation among the public.

Animal attacks on Tirumala footpath

In the wake of the increase in the movement of wild animals, he said the sale of fruits and vegetables has been barred on both its foot paths and urged the devout to abstain from the act of feeding domestic animals on the footpath, which in turn attracted them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US