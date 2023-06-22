TTD gets support of seers on SRIVANI funds issue

June 22, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which has been facing the ire of political parties over the alleged misuse of the SRIVANI Trust funds, received support from the seers representing various mutts and peethams and the leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Accompanied by the seers, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy told the media at Tirumala on June 22 (Thursday) that it was necessitated to counter the allegations made by some ‘vested interests’ for political gain.

The seers also appreciated the TTD for utilising every penny of the trust for the construction of temples in SC, ST, BC hamlets, fishermen colonies and backward areas.

“As centres of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, our temples have been Dharmasala, Bhojanasala, Vaidyasala, Vedasala, Mallasala, Yogasala and Gosala from time immemorial,” said VHP national joint secretary Y. Raghavulu, while hailing the TTD as the ‘biggest social reformer’ in taking up welfare activities, besides the scores of religious, cultural and spiritual activities.

Referring to the fact-check made with respect to the alleged misuse of funds, he said the VHP had found things in order. “Hindus should support the TTD’s noble cause. We should not make baseless allegations without knowing the facts,” Mr. Raghavulu said.

Sri Swaswaroopanandagiri Swamy of Lalitha Peetham (Srinivasa Mangapuram), Sri Virajananda Swamy of Brahmamgari Matham (Kadapa), Sri Durgaprasada Swamy of Hanumat Peetham (Hyderabad) said that they had reached Tirumala in a bid to get clarifications on the doubts raised by a section of the media and got to see the detailed statements from the bank accounts.

Mr. Dharma Reddy invited the devotees to approach them to check the details of the trust funds and not fall prey to baseless allegations. “More than 8.25 lakh people had darshan in online and offline mode of the SRIVANI Trust. Is it possible to cheat so many people without giving them the due receipts?,” he asked.