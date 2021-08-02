TTD gets pat from Finance Ministry

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) received appreciation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Ministry of Finance, for prompt filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and payment of the tax. The TTD is among the 54,439 out of the 1.3 crore entities registered under GST to get this pat on its back. The TTD was registered under GST in June 2017 in 11 States across the country and has been filing returns and paying taxes on time without a default. It was in this connection that the TTD received two letters of appreciation.
