April 15, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Hyderabad-based SRC Infra Private Limited on Saturday donated ₹1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the TTD. Representatives of the company A.V.K. Prasad and A.V. Anjaneya Prasad handed over the demand draft for the amount to TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy at his camp office.