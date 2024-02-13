TTD gears up to host annual ‘Ratha Sapthami’ festival on February 16

February 13, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the annual ‘Ratha Sapthami’ festival, also referred as mini-brahmotsavams, on February 16 (Friday).

As part of the arrangements, TTD dispensed all the arjitha sevas performed inside the temple as well as various formats of privileged darshan like those extended to senior citizens and parents with infants.

According to information, there will be no issuance of offline sarva darshan tokens in Tirupati from February 15 to 17; however, pilgrims arriving without any darshan tokens and those who have missed their darshan slots will be allowed for darshan through the Vaikuntam-II complex.

The cottage allotment counters in the Central Reception Office (CRO) alone will remain functional from February 14 to 16 while those located in MBC and TBC are closed. There will be an uninterrupted supply of meals, snacks, beverages and milk for the devotees who wait through the day along the ‘mada streets’ to witness the procession of the Lord on seven different vahanams. Anticipating huge crowds, TTD will also maintain a buffer stock of over four lakh laddus.

SP inspects arrangements

The new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tirupati, Mallika Garg, went around the ‘mada streets’ along with TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore and inspected the arrangements for the festival.

The district police are focused on ensuring the safety and security of the visiting pilgrims, she said, assuring that with the cooperation of TTD’s security and vigilance department, the festival is bound to be inconvenience-free.

