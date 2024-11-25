TTD gears up for ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ darshan from January 10 to 19

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making elaborate arrangements for ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi,’ and a preliminary review meeting was held on Monday, November 25, at Annamayya Bhavan.

Chaired by TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, the meeting focused on the ‘Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam’ preparations for ten days from ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ on January 10, 2025.

Officials from various departments attended the meeting. Mr. Chowdary urged them to prioritise arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event in 40 days’ time.

VIP break darshan suspended

Important decisions include suspending VIP break darshan except for the protocol VIPs on all festival days. The ‘Arjitha sevas’ performed inside the temple are also dispensed during the festival days.

The TTD-run SVBC channel will live-telecast the procession of the golden chariot on January 10 and the ‘Chakra Snanam’ event on the following ‘Dwadasi’ day.

All the pilgrims visiting the town on the festival days will be served free food at the Nitya Annadanam Complex from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Focus will also be on the floral decoration. Special attention will be given to traffic management, sanitation, and deployment of Srivari Sevaks and scouts.

Mr. Chowdary said a follow-up review meeting will be held in the next two weeks to finalise the quota of darshan tickets and allocation of more darshan hours to common pilgrims thronging the town during the festival days.