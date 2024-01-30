TTD gears up for three-day religious conclave

January 30, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the three-day ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharmik’ conference, to be held between February 3 to 5, organised by TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), here at Asthana mandapam.

At a review meeting with senior officials at the administrative buildings in Tirupati, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the religious conclave will be attended by renowned spiritual leaders from across the country and urged the officials to ensure flawless arrangement and coordination without any scope for complaints.

A three-member coordination committee was also constituted for discussions with the Swamiji. Every guest will be provided with a liaison officer who shall meet the darshan, accommodation, food, and transport arrangements in consultation with the committee. The SVBC officials were directed to film the event proceedings on all three days.

Joint Executive Officers Sada Bharghavi, Veerabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of SV Vedic University Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy, DPP Secretary Somayajulu, and Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya project Ananda Theerthacharyu participated in the meeting among others.

