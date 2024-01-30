GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD gears up for three-day religious conclave

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy says that the event will be attended by renowned spiritual leaders from across the country

January 30, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the three-day ‘Sanatana Hindu Dharmik’ conference, to be held between February 3 to 5, organised by TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP), here at Asthana mandapam.  

At a review meeting with senior officials at the administrative buildings in Tirupati, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the religious conclave will be attended by renowned spiritual leaders from across the country and urged the officials to ensure flawless arrangement and coordination without any scope for complaints.

A three-member coordination committee was also constituted for discussions with the Swamiji. Every guest will be provided with a liaison officer who shall meet the darshan, accommodation, food, and transport arrangements in consultation with the committee. The SVBC officials were directed to film the event proceedings on all three days. 

Joint Executive Officers Sada Bharghavi, Veerabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of SV Vedic University Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy, DPP Secretary Somayajulu, and Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya project Ananda Theerthacharyu participated in the meeting among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.