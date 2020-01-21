TTD gears up for Ratha Saptami festival

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of the annual Ratha Saptami festival slated for February 1, said TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday.

Speaking to the mediapersons after presiding over a meeting with the heads of various departments, he said the festival will begin with the procession of ‘Suryaprabha Vahanam’ early in the morning and culminate with ‘Chandraprabha Vahanam’ at night. The processional deity of Lord Malayappa will be taken on seven different vahanams, akin to mini Brahmotsavams, he added.

He also notified that the TTD has decided on cancelling the performance of all kinds of arjitha sevas inside the temple on the festival day. Mr. Reddy said that there would be continuous supply of food packets and water for those who prefer to wait along the Mada Streets encircling the sacred shrine. The free distribution of food will commence as early as 5.30 a.m. and last till 9.30 p.m.

About 3,500 Srivari Seva volunteers, in addition to 300 scouts, will be working as heavy pilgrim crowd is expected and police personnel have also been instructed to be equipped to meet any kind of eventuality, Mr. Reddy said.