TTD frames new guidelines for leasing its kalyana mandapams

Move aimed at improving occupancy ratio

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has framed new guidelines for leasing out its kalyana mandapams .

It has about 304 kalyana mandapams spread across seven States – A.P. (216), Telangana (77), Karnataka (5), Tamil Nadu (3) and one each in Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat. The changes are aimed at enhancing their utility and occupancy ratio.

As per the new rules, letters of ‘expression of interest’ will be invited from local temple authorities, organisations, corporations and other interested parties with a thrust on optimum utilisation of the mandapams rather than earning mere lease amount. The buildings shall be rented only for Hindu religious and traditional functions with a rider prohibiting consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

The TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) will organise religious and devotional programmes subject to their availability.

Planting of trees shall be taken up in the open spaces available at the mandapams other than the parking area besides reserving a part for taking up make-shift arrangements for the conduct of various religious festivals and fairs.

The lessee alone should collect the rent as prescribed by the TTD, take up repairs, bear the maintenance cost of the structures and pay GST.

An official team consisting of engineering and revenue personnel in addition to the Deputy Executive Officers concerned shall inspect the buildings twice a year and submit a report to their higher-ups.

Lease term extended

The lease period of the mandapams has been increased to five years from three and extendable by another two years based on the performance and fulfillment of the conditions.

Meanwhile, the TTD has also resolved to henceforth construct new kalyana mandapams based on local population, demographic conditions and the revenue potential of a town.