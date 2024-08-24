TTD focuses attention on overcoming water crisis

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao on Saturday said arrangements are being made to conduct smoothly the annual Brahmotsavams from October 4 to 12.

Briefing the media after a marathon meeting with the heads of various departments on Saturday, Mr. Shyamala Rao said he expect a huge turnout of pilgrims during the festival coinciding with ‘Peratasi’ month, considered auspicious for the people of Tamil Nadu, and exhorted the departmental officials to work in tandem with the district administration to prevent difficulties for the devotees.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will present ‘vastrams’ on behalf of the State department on October 4 after the Dwajarohanam ceremony and also take part in the vahana seva the same evening.

Listing the arrangements, Mr. Shyamala Rao said additional police personnel will be deployed for ‘Garuda Seva’ on October 8 and ghat roads will be kept open round-the-clock for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Around 4,000 volunteers of Srivari Seva will be roped in, and the services of additional hairdressers and health personnel will be deployed during the festival at Kalyanakatta (tonsuring centre) and to ensure hygiene atop the town.

There will be uninterrupted supply of free food and beverages to the pilgrims in the darshan lines and first aid centres, mobile clinics, ambulances along with sufficient para medical staff will be deployed to meet any emergency.

Large digital screens will be set up at all the vital points and the festival telecast on TTDs official S.V. Bhakti Channel.

Mr. Shyamala Rao added that more focus was on to overcome the water crisis atop the town, which arose out of the failure of Southwest Monsoon.

While the availability of water at five reservoirs in Tirumala is put at 4,592 lakh gallons, it is 5,608 lakh gallons at Kalyanai dam in Tirupati, which is sufficient to meet the demand of the town for 130 days, going by the daily demand of 42 lakh gallons.

The Tirupati Municipal authorities have agreed to supply 25 lakh gallons of water daily from the next two days while the SE of Somasila project gave his nod for the supply of 5 MLD of water he said and sounded optimistic that the storage levels shall improve during the north east monsoons between October to December.

Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chiowdary, JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar were prominent among others who took part in the meeting.