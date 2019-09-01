TTD files a complaint with Tirumala police against a social media user

The TTD vigilance officials on Saturday filed a complaint with the Tirumala police against a social media user identified as Arun Katepalli for allegedly defaming the image of the prestigious religious institutions and hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus spread across the globe.

In their complaint, the vigilance authorities alleged that the accused deliberately showed a building belonging to the Forest Department as a church.

A vertical pole atop the building set up to aid cctv cameras was also tagged as a holy cross.

The video they said went viral on various social media platforms kicking up a furore amongst the followers of Lord Venkateswara.

The building in question is located on a hillock near Mangalam village about eight kilometres from Tirupati and has nothing to do with the TTD.

The authorities also warned that criminal cases would be filed against all those who purposely indulge in such slanderous activities and try to tamper with the identity of the institution.