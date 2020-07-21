TTD facing shortage of priests at Tirumala

Tirumala

21 July 2020 00:25 IST

Archakas under special care, a few deputed from another temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is now grappling with a new situation with several of the temple priests falling prey to the dreaded virus.

About 17 priests working at the Tirumala temple have so far reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while the second round results of another six are still awaited.

Three of its employees working at the Tiruchanoor temple and two at Srinivasa Mangapuram have also reportedly contracted the virus thus lending credence to the concerns expressed by various political parties, including its honorary priest and agama adviser A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu who wanted a temporary halt to the darshan for the public.

The TTD is learnt to be weighing its options besides awaiting a word from the State government.

Shifted to Archaka Bhavan

Meanwhile, the TTD, on the directions of Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, shifted the priests to the Archaka Bhavan and allocated them individual suites and earmarked the area as a restricted zone. The priests are being given nutritious food and medical care.

The priests are transported to the main temple and back in a battery car and safety measures like usage of masks and sanitisers are being followed.

However, the death of former chief priest P. Srinivasa Murthy Dikshitulu on Monday caused a shortage of hands at the temple as none from his family is allowed to render any service for a certain period owing to ‘mruthak suthakam’ (religious restrictions generally observed when there is a death in a Hindu family).

As an immediate measure, the TTD has deputed three archakas from the Sri Govindarajaswamy temple below the age of 55 to Tirumala.

Meanwhile, a few archakas on Sunday assembled at the residence of a priest. The details of the meeting, however, are not immediately known.