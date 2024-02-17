GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD executive officer leaves for Ayodhya to guide Ram temple authorities

February 17, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, on Saturday, flew to Ayodhya on the invitation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to apprise the authorities of the trust on the facilities extended to the visiting devotees at Tirumala and the time-tested crowd management practices followed by the TTD.

TTD has already dispatched a team of senior officials for a ground-level inspection of the topography of Ayodhya, availability of land and the magnitude of visiting crowds.

During his two-day stay, Mr. Reddy along with his team shall explore the various possibilities of replicating the TTD’s facilities at the Ram temple vis-à-vis queue management, location of the kitchen, construction of pilgrim amenities complex, and the nitty-gritty’s of crowd dynamics, among other arrangements. 

Representatives of the famous Vaishno Devi, Shirdi and Varanasi temples on several occasions in the past have visited the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala to study the methodology and practices espoused by TTD in tackling the pilgrim crowds on ordinary as well as peak and festive days.

