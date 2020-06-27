TTD Estate Officer suspended

Special Chief Secretary (endowments) J.S.V. Prasad has issued orders suspending Deputy Collector V. Devendra Reddy working as Estate Officer in the TTD, Tirupati.

As per G.O. No. 548 issued on Friday, Mr. Reddy was suspended on the charge of leaking sensitive information to the media with regard to matters pertaining to the TTD properties in violation of Rules 3, 14 and 15 of the A.P. Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

An internal inquiry found that the leaked information matched with the details of the report prepared by the TTD at a time when the administration was in the eye of the storm for its purported move to dispose certain non-remunerative properties scattered in different parts of the country.

Move to sell properties

Though the decision to sell away the properties in the remote areas was taken by the previous board under the TDP term in January 2016, the present board headed by Y.V. Subba Reddy, which found merit in the decision, decided to move ahead with the proposal and directed the concerned to prepare a detailed list of non-viable properties and submit it to the management.

The TTD Chairman, who found details of the report in a section of the electronic media even before it was submitted to the management, took a serious view of it and ordered an internal inquiry into the episode.

The government, after examining the recommendations of the TTD authorities, decided to place Mr. Reddy under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry, besides ordering payment of subsistence allowance as per rules in force until further orders.