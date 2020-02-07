Lord Venkateswara’s Temple in Jammu: TTD team to finalise location

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, along with a high level team of senior officials on Friday have set out to Jammu – the newly formed Union Territory to select and finalise an appropriate place for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The advance party of the TTD officials consisting of senior engineers and sthapatis (temple architects) have already toured the region and identified four locations to be more suitable for the construction of the temple out of the seven proposed places by the Jammu Administration.

Best among four

The high level team which is expected to reach Jammu on Saturday will inspect all the identified locations and select one best location that shall be ideal for taking up the construction of the mammoth structure as well as other allied structures (if any) in future, besides catering to the pilgrim requirements.

Mr. Singhal said once the location is finalized the management will initiate parleys with the concerned authorities and ensure that the site identified is immediately handed over to the TTD so as to enable it finalize the designs and carry out estimates for the prestigious project.

Next in Varanasi

The TTD Board has recently resolved to construct the temples of Lord Venkateswara at Jammu as well as Varanasi — the constituency represented by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

If every thing goes on expected lines, Mr. Singhal said the construction of the temple will be taken up by the year end.