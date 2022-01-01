TTD EO visits children’s heart hospital

CHITTOOR

01 January 2022 22:25 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Saturday inspected Sri Padmavati Children‘s Cardiac Hospital at Tirupati and made some suggestions.

The EO said the hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2021. The hospital had become a backbone for poor since November 11 onwards as nearly 45 surgeries were performed, of which 50% were open heart surgeries and rest were cath lab procedures.

He said there was a waiting list of over 200 patients, and 20 surgeries a week were being mulled to be performed by a dedicated team of doctors with the aid of sophisticated medical equipment.

The official said that as a next expansion plan in its medical services for poor, the TTD had commenced action plan for a super speciality hospital in Tirupati.