Andhra Pradesh

TTD EO takes stock of developmental activities

Special Correspondent TIRUMALA August 11, 2022 08:07 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 07:47 IST

It is after a gap of over four decades that the TTD is extending an olive branch to the local denizens who have been subjected to miseries after having surrendered their properties to the temple administration for the implementation of master plan atop the sacred town.

The change in the attitude of TTD is quite palpable going by the fact that Executive officer AV Dharma reddy for the second time in less than a month on Wednesday inspected the Balaji nagar area inhabited by the local populace.

Reddy not only took stock of various developmental activities taken up by TTD but also personally took stock of the sanitation and electrical works in progress and ordered the engineering staff for the immediate removal of concrete waste piled up at certain areas.

He also instructed the concerned to ensure steps for the enhancement of greenery in the residential locality and complete the parking lots at the earliest and also interacted with the denizens. The engineering staff informed Reddy about the removal of over 480 tonnes of wastage from the area.

