TTD EO takes oath as ex-officio member of trust board

Shyamala Rao expressed his gratitude for the opportunity bestowed on him to serve as a member trustee

Published - November 17, 2024 04:34 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
TTD organised a brief ceremony at Bangaru Vakili (golden threshold) inside the temple.

TTD organised a brief ceremony at Bangaru Vakili (golden threshold) inside the temple. | Photo Credit: X/@TTDevasthanams

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao was on Sunday (November 17, 2024) sworn in as an ex-officio member of the TTD trust Board at the temple of Sri Venkateswara.

In a brief ceremony organised at Bangaru Vakili (golden threshold) inside the temple, Additional EO Venkataiah Chowdary administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

After offering prayers to the presiding deity, he also took part in the Vedic blessings at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with a memento and prasadam.

Speaking to the media outside the temple, Mr. Rao expressed his gratitude for the opportunity bestowed on him to serve as a member trustee and thanked the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with the responsibility.

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by him in the past five months, he said that more emphasis was laid in enhancing facilities for devotees, improving the quality of Anna Prasadam and Laddus besides ensuring better services to common pilgrims.

Attributing the grand success of the recently conducted Brahmotsavams to the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, he also emphasised efforts to curb unauthorised agents in the temple town and expressed a commitment to initiating more welfare programmes through the Trust Board in the future.

