TTD EO reviews summer arrangements

March 06, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy asked officials of various departments to ensure that all arrangements are in place for a smooth darshan of the presiding deity during the summer vacations when footfalls will be high.

At a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan on Tuesday evening, Mr. Dharma Reddy said the footfalls will remain high from April to July and advised them to attend to the problems of devotees quickly.

The engineering officials were directed to apply cooling paint along the streets in order to have some respite from the heat. They were also asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and power at the cottages and guest houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking stock of the arrangements being made for Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti on March 25, he directed officials to not allow devotees over 60 years and those ailing with chronic diseases to undertake a trek and also provide a wide publicity regarding the restriction.

Devotees will be allowed to trek to the theertham from 5 a.m. till 3 p.m. on March 24 and between 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 25.

Vigilance and security authorities were asked to deploy enough number of security personnel along the forest route in addition to medical teams and para medical staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.