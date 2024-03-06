GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD EO reviews summer arrangements

March 06, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy asked officials of various departments to ensure that all arrangements are in place for a smooth darshan of the presiding deity during the summer vacations when footfalls will be high.

At a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan on Tuesday evening, Mr. Dharma Reddy said the footfalls will remain high from April to July and advised them to attend to the problems of devotees quickly.

The engineering officials were directed to apply cooling paint along the streets in order to have some respite from the heat. They were also asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and power at the cottages and guest houses.

Taking stock of the arrangements being made for Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti on March 25, he directed officials to not allow devotees over 60 years and those ailing with chronic diseases to undertake a trek and also provide a wide publicity regarding the restriction.

Devotees will be allowed to trek to the theertham from 5 a.m. till 3 p.m. on March 24 and between 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 25.

Vigilance and security authorities were asked to deploy enough number of security personnel along the forest route in addition to medical teams and para medical staff.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.