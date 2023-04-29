TTD EO reviews summer arrangements

April 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD executive officer (EO) A.V. Dharma Reddy on Saturday held a meeting with the heads of various departments to review the arrangements for the summer crowds. Mr. Reddy exhorted the officers to immediately respond to the needs of pilgrims. On the supply of food and water to those in darshan queues, he directed the public relations officer to rope in more Srivari seva volunteers at annadanam and laddu counters and give feedback to HoDs on the services extended to pilgrims. He also requested the traffic police to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement. CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswar Rao, ASP Muniramaih and other senior officers were present.