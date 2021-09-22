TTD EO reviews arrangements in place for Brahmotsavams

Asks officials to ensure Alipiri footpath is ready for use in time

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday took stock of the arrangements made for the conduct of the Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, scheduled to commence from October 7, and gave a slew of instructions to the temple staff.

At a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan, the EO exhorted the officials to ensure that fool-proof security arrangements are in place during the annual event, to be held in private this year as well in view of the threat of a third wave of the pandemic.

He also instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the Alipiri footpath is ready for use well ahead of the commencement of the event, see to it that cleaning of cottages and decoration works of the temple and its precincts is done properly and that there is uninterrupted supply of free meals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nitya Annadanam complex on a daily basis.

The General Manager (transport) and HDPP officials were directed to chalk out an action plan to mobilise at least 1,000 people a day to oversee arrangements of free darshan at the temple during the festival.

Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel(SVBC) CEO Suresh kumar was asked to make required arrangements for the launch of Kannada and Hindi channels.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would make the customary presentation of a pair of silk ‘vastrams’ to the hill temple on behalf of the State government.

He said ‘Dwajarohanam’ will be organised on October 7 followed by ‘Garuda Seva’ on October 11, Golden Chariot on October 12, Rathotsavam on October 14 and Chakrasnanam on October 15.