TTD EO launches book on Vaishno Devi

November 23, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K. Umashanker

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy unveiling a book ‘Sri Matha Vaishno Devi Divya Darshanam’ at Tiruchanur near Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, on November 24 (Wednesday), released a publication titled ‘Sri Matha Vaishno Devi Divya Darshanam’.

The evnt was held during the ‘Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam’ procession of the annual ‘Kartheeka Brahmotsavams’ of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur temple near Tirupati.

Maruthi Venkata Subramanyam, retired manager of the State Bank of India, Ongole, authored the book. TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy were present. The author expressed happiness at the book release, coinciding with the auspiscious Kartheeka Brahmotsavams.

