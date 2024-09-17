TTD EO inspects annual Brahmotsavam arrangements in Tirumala

TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao on Tuesday began the inspection of various important areas atop the temple town of Tirumala and took stock of the arrangements being made for the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams.

Accompanied with Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and other senior officials, he monitored the modus operandi followed at the Central Reception Office (General) meant for providing accommodation to the pilgrims and urged the authorities to devise an action plan for establishing a waiting hall in the premises.

Moreover, the TTD EO supervised the way in which annaprasadams were made available to the devotees at Narayanagiri gardens, interacted with several pilgrim families to derive feedback on any difficulties they had and also quizzed the staff at the information counters on preparatory measures.

Heavy crowds

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rao acknowledged that the town saw an influx of massive crowds due to the extended weekend holidays and the advent of Puratasi month, which is considered auspicious for those in Tamil Nadu. With waiting hours stretching up to 20-24 hours, he appealed to the devotees to exercise patience and said assured senior officials are continuously monitoring of the arrangements.

Earlier, presiding over a Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) awareness programme organised by TTD’s Health and Food Safety Department, he urged the hoteliers to strictly adhere to the stipulations to provide healthy and high-quality food to the devotees.

